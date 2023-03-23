Preliminary Agenda Announced for the 2023 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo

This year’s agenda includes three co-located events: Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Biodiesel, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, and the annual Ethanol 101.
“In addition to ethanol production, management, and product diversification for ethanol producers, this year’s agenda is covering multiple topics about carbon capture and storage, biodiesel and renewable diesel production, as well as sustainable aviation fuel production,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “And as we have in the past, the agenda will allow those new to the industry to learn some of the basics in Ethanol 101, taking place Monday, June 12th.”
The program includes nearly 150 presentations across multiple consecutive tracks and co-located events, including:
• Track 1: Production and Operations – Biological Processes
• Track 2: Production and Operations – Mechanical Processes and Plant Control
• Track 3: Coproducts and Product Diversification
• Track 4: Leadership and Financial Management
• Carbon Capture & Storage Summit
• Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Renewable Diesel
"We were excited by the number of abstracts submitted this year," says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. "The FEW agenda, along with the co-located events is robust, expansive and allows attendees to learn from some of the industry's top thought leaders."
The conference begins Monday, June 12 at 8:30 am (CDT) and will be open to all registered attendees.
To view the online agenda for the FEW and all other co-located events, click here.
About Ethanol Producer Magazine
Now in its 29th year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to. .
About BBI International
Since 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI International owns and operates the International Biomass Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel. The company publishes Biomass Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
