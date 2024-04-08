Pitch Day at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo Selected as a Regional Host for Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup, the world’s largest startup pitch competition, will select one winner from Pitch Day at the FEW to compete in the Startup World Cup Finale

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pitch Day at the 2024 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW), taking place June 10-12 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been selected as a regional host for the Startup World Cup , where startups compete for a $1 million investment in their company.The regional competition, taking place at Pitch Day at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, will see contestants judged by a panel of venture capitalists, with the winner attending the grand finale in California’s Silicon Valley to compete against semifinalists from across the globe for the $1 million investment prize. The judging panel will consist of venture capitalist organizations aimed at supporting startup growth.“The International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo is thrilled to announce the first Pitch Day at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, where companies will be able to pitch in front of a panel of venture capitalists, investment firms and other interested parties,” said Marla DeFoe, marketing and advertising manager at BBI International. “Partnering with Pegasus Tech Ventures as a regional host for Startup World Cup expands the investment opportunities for companies selected to pitch.”Anis Uzzaman, founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, added, "We are thrilled to partner up with BBI International for Startup World Cup Regional in Minneapolis and are delighted by the quality and enthusiasm of the competing startups. Each year, we reach more entrepreneurs in more cities around the world, connecting more global innovation ecosystems. Critical to meeting climate goals and sustainability, innovation within climate tech is important to Pegasus Tech Ventures, and we are excited to be working with BBI International to initiate our first vertical-based regionals within this key sector."To compete during Pitch Day at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, startups in the ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or carbon capture & storage realm must register through the FEW website by May 10, 2024. A steering committee will select the six finalists who will deliver their pitches at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo in Minneapolis. Those six finalists will be announced by May 24. While only one startup will be selected to compete in the Startup World Cup Grand Finale, all presenting companies will have opportunities for investment from the group of attending investors.To apply to pitch or register for this event as an accredited investor, click HERE About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, National SAF Conference & Expo and Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors and UAS industry.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.About Startup World CupStartup World Cup was created by Pegasus Tech Ventures to celebrate entrepreneurship around the world. Startup World Cup is a global series of conferences and competitions that bring together the top startups, investors, entrepreneurs, media, and tech CEOs around the world. Starting with thousands of applications for regional competitions in approximately 50 countries across six continents, hundreds of selected startups compete for the chance to move onto the Grand Finale event in San Francisco to win a $1 million investment grand prize. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures in partnership with investors and local sponsors.