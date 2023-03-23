Beata Antoninas Creates Great-Tasting and Healthy Amino Balls in Her Kitchen

Nutritious and Guilt-Free Amino Balls are a Celebration of Food, Fitness, and Delicious Snacks
We decided to roll out our nut-free Amino Balls because many children have a peanut allergy.”
— Beata Antoninas, founder of Amino Snacks Inc.
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beata Antoninas is a foodie, animal lover, and fitness enthusiast.
“I started competing in fitness competitions in my early 20s,” said Antoninas, founder of Amino Snacks Inc., a Canadian health and wellness company. “I developed an eating disorder and had body image issues.”
Antoninas decided she needed a healthy balance rather than over-training and feeling shame from over-eating.
“I became a Holistic Nutritionist, which led me to create Amino Balls, a healthy, plant-based, high in protein, and guilt-free snack,” she added. “I now had a vegan snack I could eat without feeling guilty.”
When Antoninas first created Amino Balls, she gave them to friends and clients.
“The response was amazing. People loved them,” she added. “Because of all the positive feedback, I founded Amino Snacks in 2020 and launched Amino Balls in 2023. Now, I am expanding beyond Canada.”
Amino Snacks plans to launch Nut-Free Caramel and Nut-Free Chocolate Cookie Dough Amino Balls in the U.S. later this year.
“We decided to roll out our nut-free Amino Balls because many children have a peanut allergy,” Antoninas said. “We didn’t want parents to worry about what their kids were eating. Parents can pack Amino Balls in the lunchboxes without any concern.”
Antoninas also said parents will know their children are eating a healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting snack that contains 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of sugar, and 6 grams of fiber.
“Amino Balls are packed with protein and fiber. They are also so low in sugar that diabetics can eat them,” she said.
A socially-responsible company, Amino Balls donate 1 percent of all sales to charities from Turks and Caicos that care for and rehabilitate homeless dogs.
“You cannot be fully healthy without feeding your soul,” said Antoninas, who traveled to the islands in 2019 where she saw stray dogs on the streets.
