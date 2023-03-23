13-year-old Songwriter and Singer Releases First Single to Help Other Kids Overcome Depression After Divorce

SAGINAW, MICHIGAN, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 13-year-old Mayah Johnson, whose artist name is “Grayce" (pronounced /ɡrās/), released her debut single, "Daddy's Little Girl", on Friday, March 3, 2023. The two-year-long project was delayed by COVID before finally being composed and produced by Anthony Feimster, owner of One Way Society in Flint, MI. Grayce, who both penned her own lyrics and provided her own background vocals for the heartfelt song, says that she wrote the song to help other kids who experience depression and rejection after divorce. The song hits close to home for Grayce and was inspired by her own battle with mental health issues after her parents divorced when she was six. Having experienced first-hand the trauma and heartbreak that a divorce can cause, Grayce is transparent about how therapy and her relationship with God helped her to overcome her personal struggles.
"After my parents divorced, my father was there physically but he wasn’t there for me emotionally. I think that too many girls try to find acceptance and attention somewhere else when their dad isn’t really around." Grayce says that she wants girls to know that no matter who may not be present in their lives, God loves them and they are enough.
Following her parents’ divorce, Grayce says she battled for over five years with depression, low self-esteem, anger, and a lack of self-confidence and self-worth. Grayce’s pediatrician referred her to mental health services, and she began receiving treatment.
While things slowly began to get better for Grayce as she learned coping skills in therapy for navigating her “new normal”, the strain of the ongoing difficulties within her family dynamic continued to affect her mental and emotional state. In March of 2020, Grayce finally reached her breaking point, resulting in her leaving a suicide note for her teacher at school saying that “she just wanted to end it all.” It was her second cry for help within six months. Just a few months prior, Grayce had admitted to her therapist that she had come up with a plan for ending her life.
Fortunately, through the loving support of her family, church, teachers, and therapist, Grayce continued to receive the help she needed so that she could completely heal and recover. Now three years later, the young songstress is flourishing and inspiring other young girls to overcome their own life challenges so that they can do the same.
“I encourage anyone who struggles with depression or rejection to seek mental health therapy or talk to someone who they can trust,” Grayce says. “That’s what helped me when I was in my darkest place.” Grayce also says that she is motivated to help young girls see the value in themselves and to find their own voice. “No one else knows my pain or what I really went through. This song is about my truth. I know who I am now, and no one can take that away from me.”
In addition to pursuing her music, Grayce is an 8th grade honor roll student, president of her school student leadership team and active in her church youth group and junior nurses' guild. Her musical inspirations are Gospel artists, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Kierra Sheard Kelly, and she aspires to be an anesthesiologist when she grows up.
Grayce says that she plans to donate a percentage of her earnings from her song to DivorceCare For Kids at the end of the year, a national program that provides kids with the support and tools needed to process the fluid dynamics of divorce. “I just want to give other kids hope so that they don’t have to go through what I did.”
Grayce will share an exclusive interview on the story behind her song on “Table of Confidence Talk” with Dr. Dwan Bryant during a special Women’s History Month tribute this month. Dr. Bryant, author, influencer, life coach and motivational speaker, is known for providing women of all ages with a safe platform for speaking their truth. Dr. Bryant’s heartwarming interview with Grayce will air on Saturday, March 25 at 6pm EST on Facebook Live @drdwanbryant. “Daddy’s Little Girl” is now available on all major music streaming platforms.
###
#DaddysLittleGirl
#TheDivorcePreacher
Daddy's Little Girl - YouTube
Erinna M. Hinds
EM Enterprises, LLC
+1 989-493-9171 email us here
You just read:
13-year-old Songwriter and Singer Releases First Single to Help Other Kids Overcome Depression After Divorce
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Erinna M. Hinds
EM Enterprises, LLC
+1 989-493-9171
email us here