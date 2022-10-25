Annie Malone Children & Family Services Extends Prayers and Services to the Victims of the CVPA High School Shooting
Center Offers Free Therapy Services to Students, Teachers, Staff and their FamiliesST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annie Malone Children and Family Services extend our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to the victims and families of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, as well as to the students, educators, and families who have suffered the trauma of this event. Special thanks to our first responders for providing timely assistance and saving lives.
Annie Malone would like to take this time to offer our mental health services to Central Visual and Performing Arts, St. Louis Public Schools, and the City of St. Louis. Annie Malone has more than 134 years of experience serving trauma-impacted youth and their families in the St. Louis area, and we are at your service.
“I am heartbroken and frustrated at the shootings at Central and Visual Performing Arts High School. Now is the time for us to start making the safety of our youth a priority and putting them first instead of last. Every time I turn on the news and see a shooting involving our youth, I know that it is a cry for help, and it is time for us to start listening,” said Keisha Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Annie Malone and Children and Family Services.
The mission of Annie Malone Children and Family Services is to improve the quality of life for children, families, older adults,
and the community by providing social services, educational programs and advocacy.
