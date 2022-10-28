Eagle Productions LLC Partners with the Smart People Network to Help Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Network recently announced that it has entered into a business partnership with Eagle Productions, LLC and that Angelia D. Bills, President & CEO of Eagle Productions LLC, will now serve as its Director of Marketing for its SPN Media Plus and SPN Network Properties. In addition, “Destined II SOAR”, Eagle’s television newsmagazine dedicated to highlighting business owners and community leaders will also air on SPNMediaPlus.com, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Smart TV platforms for more than 10,000 network subscribers and members.
The Smart People Network is a Business Education Platform with a Spiritual Backing. SPN is a one-stop resource center to help small business owners to build thriving businesses. Offering multiple platforms, SPN helps entrepreneurs build a web presence, offer television programming, obtain small business loans, marketing, grants, fiscal management and other resources for low monthly membership prices. Interested parties, should contact spnmediaplus.com.
"I am very excited to work with Smart People Network to help business owners to soar! It has always been the mission of Eagle Productions to build our clients' businesses and I believe that SPN will help our companies to expand even further," said Angelia D. Bills, Director of Marketing for SPN and President & CEO of Eagle Productions LLC.
Eagle Productions is a full-service marketing firm in Clayton, Missouri that helps businesses and organizations to increase revenue, build visibility and outreach. More information about Eagle Productions can be found online at www.eagleproductionsllc.com.
