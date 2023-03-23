Gordon McKernan Leverages NIL Partnerships to Raise $10,000 for Turner Syndrome Research

Gordon McKernan and Coach Kim Mulkey pose together at a check presentation marking the culmination of McKernan’s “Playing for a Purpose” campaign.
McKernan and his longtime partners, Alexis Morris and Angel Reese, championed for the Turner Syndrome Foundation through a special campaign.
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan used his Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deals with LSU Women’s Basketball stars Alexis Morris and Angel Reese for a campaign benefitting the Turner Syndrome Foundation.
In partnership with Morris and Reese, McKernan showcased his unique approach to maximizing his NIL partnerships with his “Playing for a Purpose” campaign. During the month of February, McKernan pledged to donate $20 to the Turner Syndrome Foundation for every point that Morris and Reese earned on the basketball court.
Through this initiative, McKernan demonstrated his commitment to supporting causes that are important to his partners. Turner Syndrome holds a special significance to Coach Kim Mulkey, head coach of the LSU Women's Basketball team and another one of McKernan’s NIL partners.
The campaign was a resounding success, with the final donation amounting to $5,860 after Morris and Reese earned a combined 293 points. McKernan made a last-minute decision to round his donation up to $10,000, representing a significant contribution to this vital cause.
McKernan's "Playing for a Purpose" campaign exemplifies the power of sports to drive meaningful change, as well as the potential of NIL partnerships to create meaningful impact.
