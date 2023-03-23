Director and XR Creator Jon Sims Brings 3D Video To TikTok

XR Director Jon Sims Bob the Drag Queen TikTok Filter Be Your Own Dentist Poster

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning VR director Jon Sims, called “cosmic and visionary” by Film Threat hits again with another ground breaking entry into the XR canon. For the first time, Sims has put 3D video on social media with his AR TikTok filter campaign for drag icon Bob the Drag Queen ahead of her appearance on Madonna’s “Celebration” tour.

In an industry first, Sims has combined 3D video (volcap, to be specific), augmented reality (AR) technology and social media. The AR campaign is a collection of six filters that allow users to place an AR 3D capture of Bob in their TikTok videos. The filters come in two different looks, users can make Bob appear as a towering Kaiju dancing on Manhattan or an itsy-bitsy tiny Bob dancing on a kitchen sink, for a dance off, a cameo or…whatever!

In a collaboration with renowned volcap studio Metastage, Bob the Drag Queen was digitally captured and Sims developed a workflow that allows these 3D captures to be used as AR filters on TikTok. Two filters have been released, four more will roll out over the spring ahead of the Madonna tour. Until now, volumetric scans of human performances haven’t appeared on social media due to technical limitations. Sims’ workflow overcomes these obstacles.

This product is an exciting new way for celebrities to be a part of their fans’ social media lives.

Sims’ previous VR film, “Be Your Own Dentist” enjoyed an international festival run that ended with Slamdance 2022. Critically acclaimed, Film Threat called it “Holy Mountain meets The Cell” while Horror Buzz praised it as “Hypnogogic horror”. The film featured cinema quality stereoscopic 360 photography.

Sims has been on the cutting edge since he began creating viral videos for the hacktivist collective Anonymous in 2008. He cut the Netflix film "Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus" and has VFX credits that include American Gods, The Hunger Games, and X-Men Apocalypse. His 2017 release for Samsung SDC 2017, “Dreamtime” was the first art directed use of adversarial AI and his VR film "The Cosmic Laughter of Cucci Binaca" won the FIVARS Technical Achievement award for innovating stereoscopic photography in immersive film.

Sims is excited to share his innovative approach to filmmaking and XR with new projects and agencies. Watch out for more releases from Sims featuring iconic athletes for the NBA finals.

