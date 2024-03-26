Rainbow Hill Recovery and RecoverWell Forge a Transformative Partnership

Rainbow Hill Recovery Logo RecoverWell Logo

An initiative to Streamline Mental Health Care for the LGBTQIA+ Community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Hill Recovery, a pioneering mental health treatment facility dedicated to serving exclusively the LGBTQIA+ community, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with RecoverWell, a universal referral system for vetted mental health and substance use treatment providers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organizations' missions to deliver compassionate, tailored, affirming, and effective mental health care to those in need.

Rainbow Hill Recovery has been recognized for its commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking mental health and addiction services. By joining forces with RecoverWell, Rainbow Hill Recovery aims to leverage RecoverWell's innovative technology and broad network of behavioral health professionals to streamline access to specialized care, thus addressing the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

The RecoverWell platform is utilized by social workers, case managers, and substance use navigators at over 145 hospitals and community organizations across California. These patient advocates utilize RecoverWell’s comprehensive matching technology to refer their patients to the next level of care, ensuring a truly appropriate match for each person’s needs.

This partnership will enable Rainbow Hill Recovery to be part of RecoverWell's cutting-edge platform, facilitating seamless recommendations, quicker access to care, and personalized treatment plans that consider the nuanced criteria of each person. This collaboration guarantees that clients receive the right care at the right time, significantly improving treatment outcomes and client success rate. Streamlining access to specialized care is a necessary factor in securing that those in need get the help in a timely fashion.

"Partnering with RecoverWell is a game-changer for Rainbow Hill Recovery and, most importantly, for the clients we serve," said Andrew Fox, COO and Co-founder of Rainbow Hill Recovery. "Through this collaboration, we are poised to enhance our services, reduce wait times, and offer a more holistic approach to mental health and care for substance use disorders that addresses the specific needs of the LGBTQIA+ community."

The significance of vetting treatment centers to ensure they provide LGBTQIA+ affirming care is critical and often overlooked. Many individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community face unique mental health challenges, often compounded by experiences of stigma, discrimination, and a lack of understanding from healthcare providers.

“We’re very aware that folks from the LGBTQIA+ community are at risk of being targeted for violence and discrimination, even in clinical settings,” said Amee Gray, CEO of RecoverWell. “Our goal is to make sure that patients are protected, and that we are referring them to places where their identity and experiences are honored.” RecoverWell prioritizes building a diverse network of providers to ensure that there are culturally appropriate options for each person seeking treatment. Beyond insurance and level of care, RecoverWell delivers precise treatment matches for individuals who prefer a specialized community environment for their safety, comfort, and sense of belonging. “For mental health or substance use recovery to occur, building safety is a necessary precondition,” Gray said. “The LGBTQIA+ community has been greatly underserved in this regard... when a person is facing discrimination in the same place where they're seeking treatment, that is a serious barrier to recovery.”

The partnership between Rainbow Hill Recovery and RecoverWell is committed to dismantling these barriers by certifiying that every care provider in their network is thoroughly vetted. Before a treatment provider can receive referrals for patients that desire an exclusively LGBTQIA+ environment, they must be vetted for their competence in handling the nuanced aspects of LGBTQIA+ mental health.

In addition to site visits, RecoverWell runs several background checks before bringing treatment facilities onto the preferred provider network. This includes, but is not limited to:

-Department of Justice background check for criminal and judiciary records

-FACIS Level 3 search for fraud and/or abuse

-Reviewing the employment history of a facility’s owners and all clinicians

-Verifying that the programming offered to clients is as advertised

-Educational and professional license verification

-Federal, state, and county criminal searches

This rigorous process assures that clients receive care that is not only respectful and empathetic, but also deeply informed by an understanding of the specific mental health challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals. “For way too long, people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders have had little to no resources offered to them,” Gray said. “Our goal is to make sure nobody leaves the emergency room without a care plan.”

"Recently, Rainbow Hill Recovery received a distinguished Certificate of Recognition from the City of West Hollywood, widely celebrated as the heart of LGBTQIA+ culture in Southern California. This endorsement from our community, combined with our collaboration with RecoverWell, empowers us to provide unparalleled, inclusive, affirming care for our clients," adds Joey Bachrach, CEO and Co-founder.

About Rainbow Hill Recovery:

Rainbow Hill Recovery is an innovative treatment center based in Los Angeles, offering a specialized, affirming approach to addiction recovery and mental health services that is affordable, with a focus on serving exclusively LGBTQIA+ individuals.

About RecoverWell:

RecoverWell is a B2B health technology platform that connects hospital patient advocates to vetted behavioral health treatment providers. RecoverWell streamlines the admissions process through a universal referral system that algorithmically matches patients only to facilities that can truly meet their financial, clinical, and personal needs. With one simple application, patients can be referred to multiple treatment facilities in a fraction of the time it would take to make a single phone call. Through its technology that creates a timely path between crisis and recovery, RecoverWell is on a mission to transform access to mental health and substance use treatment. For more information, reach out to contact@recoverwell.net