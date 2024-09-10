Big Little Bows Launches to Support LGBTQ+ Teens in Recovery

Joey Bachrach The Fight Magazine Photo Credit Ziv Sade

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Little Bows, a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is elated to announce its launch with a mission to support LGBTQ+ teens aged 15-17 in their recovery from substance use disorders and mental health challenges. The organization offers a network of professionals and volunteers for teens navigating the complexities of gender identity, orientation, and sobriety.

Big Little Bows is committed to empowering LGBTQ+ teens, whether they identify as gay, bi, trans, nonbinary, or questioning. The mission is to show that recovery is possible and that every Little Bow can achieve their dreams with the right support.

“We understand the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ teens,” says Joey Bachrach, founder of Big Little Bows. “Our organization provides a safe space for them to connect with others who understand their struggles and offer them the support they need to heal and thrive.”

Our Approach to Supporting LGBTQ+ Teens in Recovery

Mentorship:

Big Bows, mentors who have overcome similar challenges, offer empathetic support and guidance to Little Bows throughout their recovery and mental wellness journey.

Safe Space:

We create a non-judgmental environment where Little Bows can openly share their struggles. Our Big Bows provide unconditional support, helping them navigate and overcome obstacles.

Resources for Recovery:

We equip Little Bows with essential tools and resources for lasting sobriety and mental wellness through personalized guidance, workshops, and community support.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting endeavor Joey Bachrach and his team along with The Fight Magazine will commemorate the launch of Big Little Bows at The Abbey in West Hollywood, September 18th starting at 9PM. Joey Bachrach and the story behind Big Little Bows is featured in September's issue of The Fight, with Joey Bachrach on the cover. In 1984, West Hollywood became the first majority-gay municipality in the country making it a fitting locale to continue positivity and growth in LGBTQ+ community. The Abbey is located at 692 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

About Big Little Bows

Big Little Bows supports LGBTQ+ teens in recovery from substance use disorder through mentorship, advocacy, and community. We empower teens to embrace their true selves, overcome challenges, and believe in a brighter future.

About Joey Bachrach

Joey Bachrach, founder of Big Little Bows, supports LGBTQ+ teens struggling with substance use and mental health challenges. Inspired by his own teenage battle with addiction, he created a community offering the guidance and support he wished he had. Joey aims to expand Big Little Bows nationwide, believing in recovery for everyone and empowering individuals to live fulfilling lives.

