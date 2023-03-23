STARRS: ‘What People are Saying’ about Radicalism in the Military
Congress has taken a serious interest in recent developments that threaten our military’s readiness.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services) has collected perspectives on readiness issues from active duty military and veterans about the ideology of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The assembled product can be found on the STARRS website. Click here.
— Dr. Ronald J. Scott, Jr. (Col., USAF, Ret.), President/CEO of STARRS
“The comments show CRT concerns about its advocacy and enforcement via diversity, equity, and Inclusion staff, said Dr. Ronald J. Scott, Jr. (Colonel, USAF, Retired), President and CEO of STARRS.
Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution of the United States of America charges Congress “To raise and support Armies,” … “provide and maintain a Navy; To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces . . ..”
This is why, according to Scott, “Congress has taken a serious interest in recent developments that threaten our military’s readiness.”
Today the House Military Personnel Subcommittee holds a hearing on ideology and its adverse effects on recruiting and retention. View here.
Other recent hearings sought perspectives of readiness issues from the Service’s senior enlisted leaders: https://armedservices.house.gov/hearings/military-personnel-subcommittee-hearing-senior-enlisted-leader-perspective
“The leaders said factors, such as lack of interest, a small percentage of the population eligible to meet accession standards, and low employment rates impacted military readiness,” Scott said.
See Evidence that the DEI/CRT agenda in the military DOES hurt recruiting and retention
“Our compilations also links to an Army recruiting video on YouTube that includes over 6,000 comments: https://youtu.be/4ItEHJc330Q.
According to Scott, Congress will need to address these developments in light of the Administration’s February Executive Order that established “equity teams” across the federal government, reporting to the White House Domestic Policy Advisor. https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/02/16/executive-order-on-further-advancing-racial-equity-and-support-for-underserved-communities-through-the-federal-government/
