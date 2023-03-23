Why investors would do well to include commodities and trend strategies to mitigate inflationary pressures.

WARRENVILLE, IL, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment & Pensions Europe recently released a special report by Michael Going, Mike Marcey and Marat Molyboga, PhD titled ‘Inflation conundrum facing investors’, presenting how commodities and trend strategies when added to a portfolio can mitigate inflationary pressures.

The special report outlines what has done well in inflationary regimes by looking at performance of major asset classes and risk premia during historical inflationary periods, how an approach of adding commodity and trend exposure to a portfolio in an inflationary regime would do when the inflationary environment subsided and discusses how an investor can access such an approach.

Curt Bradshaw, Managing Director at Efficient Capital commented: "Since our 1999 founding, Efficient has believed that investor portfolios are improved by including managed futures. Our hope is that this article helps others see the real-world reasons to invest in managed futures.”

Investors looking for solutions beyond the typical 60/40 approach to equities and bonds can read the full article here.

Michael Going is Managing Director at Subtext Investment Management Company; Mike Marcey is Managing Director, Strategic Development, and Marat Molyboga is Chief Risk Officer and Director of Research, at Efficient Capital Management.

On Efficient: Through a commitment to excellence, innovation, teamwork and rigorous research for two decades, Efficient has become a leading CTA multi-manager firm. In a world of generalists, Efficient continues to be a CTA specialist, focusing its resources and skills on offering institutional and high net worth investors access to CTA strategies that best fit their specific needs and portfolio requirements.