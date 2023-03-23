Artist/Author Marilyn Wassman Presents A Heartwarming Children’s Book

The Opossum and The Cats is the story of an unlikely friendship between two kinds of animals
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The variety of species in the animal kingdom is broad. There are lions and deers. There are cats and mice. But for artist and author Marilyn Wassman’s book The Opossum and The Cats, a strange connection between the two fur friends leaves a remarkably touching tale for both the young ones (and young once.)
The Opossum and The Cats is the story of companionship and generosity. A pregnant cat finds herself without a place to stay and seeks shelter at an opossum’s house to give birth. However, things go unexpected when the mother cat and her five little kittens continue to live with the opossum, defying the odds between the two species’ natural relationship.
Amazon customer Piaras gives Wassman’s book a 5-star rating., “Marilyn [Wassman's] The Opossum and the Cats is a lovely, rhymed narrative that tells about the opossum's benevolence and the thankfulness instilled in the litter by their mother.”
Marilyn Wassman is not a stranger to the world of words and art. Her educational background in art history, studio art, and library science paved the way for her to author books in these fields. After her retirement from the Library of Congress, Wassman was drawn to writing books for children. Her new journey as a children’s book author is a delight for Wassman, and she is wholeheartedly supported by her husband Paul and family.
The Opossum and The Cats is a charming book that encourages generosity and companionship. Grab a copy now on Amazon and read more about the marvelous life and works of Marilyn Wassman on her website.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
