Author Marilyn Wassman Offers An Adventure Through Pages

Writer/Illustrator Marilyn Wassman brings a delightful book for children with What The Wind Blew In
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing beats a good ol’ bedtime story to tell to a child’s imaginative mind. Maryland-based illustrator and writer Marilyn B. Wassman pens a collection of short tales fit for a young one’s spirit in What The Wind Blew In.
Written in a poetic and lyrical manner, the author’s storytelling flair leaves readers with room for imagery and thought. Wassman also makes these stories alive with vivid illustrations that she drew herself.
A reader from Amazon, Russ Ann, says that the book brings great stories for kids. “First and foremost, what really caught my eye was the amazing illustrations in the book. It was such a great experience reading the story, and the artistic illustrations with it just made it even more entertaining to read especially since children are very interested in colors and drawings. All the stories are such a fun read for children, especially when I read this book to my little cousin, he couldn't stop staring at the illustrations. He really liked the colors and he kept pointing at it whenever he sees it.”
Art has always been around Marilyn’s life. Her academic studies revolved around art and library science, so it is no wonder that she chose to author books after retiring from her job as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. Marilyn and her husband Paul reside in Hyattsville, Maryland where they live with their pets.
Marilyn Wassman’s What The Wind Blew In perfectly offers vivid tales that charm their way through the hearts of whoever reads it. Grab a copy of this book on Amazon and visit Marilyn Wassman’s website to know more about her works and publication.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
