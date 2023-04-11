Deputy Under Secretary, USDA FNCS, Stacy Dean, MPP, Awarded Friend of CACFP by The National CACFP Sponsors Association

ROUND ROCK , TX, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to present, Deputy Under Secretary, USDA Food Nutrition and Consumer Services, Stacy Dean, with the 2023 Friend of CACFP Award on April 11, 2023, at the 37th Annual National Child Nutrition Conference.
The National CACFP Sponsors Association Friend of CACFP Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to supporting and improving the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through leadership and initiative. In the past, this award has been presented to Congressman David Trone, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman James McGovern, Senator Robert Casey, Representative Marcia Fudge, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Amy Klobuchar. These individuals have made significant and demonstrable contributions to the CACFP through advocacy, legislation, education or professional endeavors that exemplify a positive impact or advancement of the national child nutrition programs.
We are pleased to present the award this year to Stacy Dean, for her work advancing food and nutrition security for all Americans. Ms. Dean listens to stakeholders and is open to finding and implementing solutions that will work. She recognizes that child nutrition programs play a key role in improving child health and that participation in the USDA CACFP supports nutrition security in our youngest and most vulnerable population and in older adults.
Most recently, Ms. Dean was instrumental in working with Congress on the “Keep Kids Fed Act” legislation, which was crucial for CACFP providers and sponsoring organizations as they continue to economically recover from the impact of the pandemic. The temporary increase in reimbursement for CACFP meals and supplements, as well as extension of the area eligibility waiver for struggling family child care homes, provides an impactful lifeline to a child care industry that is in crisis.
Ms. Dean understands that child nutrition programs do not operate in a vacuum. She recognizes the importance of going beyond food insecurity and ensuring that children receive meals that contribute to nutrition security. She discerns the significance of equitable food systems and equitable solutions, and the impact that child nutrition programs could have on other areas, such as child care, climate change and food waste.
NCA appreciates Ms. Dean’s diligent work to protect child nutrition programs in our country and are honored to present her with the award today at the National Child Nutrition Conference in San Diego, CA where members of the child nutrition community have gathered for an incredible few days of training. For 37 years, NCA has hosted this conference to provide unparalleled education and networking opportunities specific to the child nutrition community.
Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
