FASTER Asset Solutions Expands User Conference to New Location and Debuts Conference Partnership

FASTER Asset Solutions Adds Transit Technologies Sister Companies and Rebrands as the Transit Mobility Alliance User Conference
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The FASTER User Conference for Fleet & IT Professionals is now the Transit Mobility Alliance User Conference and takes place November 5th-8th, 2023 at the Hilton-Americas Houston in Houston, Texas. The conference will encompass several Transit Technologies sister companies in the transit and fleet industry to provide cross-sector collaboration for a seamless future. Introducing the Transit Mobility Alliance: improving quality of life with safe, effective, and reliable mobility for all through innovative technology solutions.
This inaugural event stems from many years of success with the FASTER User Conference and follows FASTER Asset Solutions 40th Anniversary and the most well-attended User Conference to date. Previous FASTER User Conferences have taken place in Virginia near the company’s headquarters, and the company is excited to make Houston home for the liftoff of this year’s expanded conference.
The conference is designed to provide numerous learning opportunities for clients in addition to networking opportunities with hundreds of top-performing fleet and transit professionals across the US. As an added value, attendees can explore additional services, products, and solutions offered by vendors in the Partner Pavilion; an invite-only exhibition space designed to provide an opportunity to Drive Innovation through Partnerships.
Customers of FASTER Asset Solutions, Passio Technologies, Ecolane, TripMaster by CTS Software, Vestige, ArgoTrak, and MJM Innovations are invited to attend the Transit Mobility Alliance Conference. To be added to FASTER Asset Solutions’ pre-registration list, click here.
