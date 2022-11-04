Submit Release
FASTER Asset Solutions Reveals Exciting Announcements About the Future of FASTER

Attendees fill the General Session room at the User Conference for Mitch Skyer's keynote presentation.

President Mitch Skyer shares exciting company announcement geared toward client success at this year’s user conference, the most well attended conference to date.

FASTER President Mitch Skyer stands on stage alongside Transit Mobility Alliance leaders.

Fleet Management 40 years

40 Year Legacy

40-Year Legacy Continues with New Integrations, Development Initiatives, Accelerated Version Release Schedules, New Client Success and Learning Leadership Teams

We are committed to providing continued learning opportunities, a dedicated team, and of course, continuing the exciting tradition of the Annual User Conference.”
— Mitch Skyer, President
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FASTER Asset Solutions’ 40th Anniversary is a milestone celebrated with growth and gratitude at the company’s recent User Conference. The company made several exciting announcements at the Annual User Conference for Fleet & IT Professionals in Norfolk, VA.

This year’s user conference held at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott in Downtown Norfolk, was the most well-attended conference to date. Fleet managers and professionals from across the United States gathered in downtown Norfolk for extensive full-day learning sessions, training, and networking.

FASTER Asset Solutions President Mitch Skyer shared company goals and updates at his keynote presentation, which left many attendees and clients excited about the future of FASTER.

The company shared news about future growth in many areas beginning with FASTER Web development. Clients will benefit from report consolidation, standardization, and even easier customized reporting. In addition, the company shared its vision of greater client-focused delivery including rapid application deployment, and service-driven product enhancements.

While the internal company growth was clear with many new faces on the team, FASTER shared growth in many other aspects of the industry as well, including business and partner integrations. These integrations provide many benefits to clients. The software integrates maintenance operations including preventative maintenance, procurement, and accounting tracking from acquisition to remarketing, telematics, fuel tracking, and vehicle cameras.

The final announcements from the company surrounded the expansion of their leadership teams. The asset management company revealed the addition of two new teams: Client Success and Learning Leadership.

“The FASTER team is thrilled to share these new teams which mean additional resources for our clients. These teams are built to ensure the success of our clients through the life of the relationship with FASTER,” explains Mitch Skyer, President of the company. “The support does not end at go-live. We are committed to providing continued learning opportunities, a dedicated team, and of course, continuing the exciting tradition of the Annual User Conference”

FASTER’s new monthly Q&A webinars and instructor-led module training will be a hugely beneficial tool for clients wanting to ensure they use the robust fleet management software to its full extent. Additionally, the company announced an online learning platform available to clients, coined “Resource Central”. The asset management company looks forward to announcing details of the 2023 User Conference in the beginning of the year.

