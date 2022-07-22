FASTER Asset Solutions Announces New Senior Leadership Team
40-Year Legacy Continues with Exciting New Additions to Our TeamVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - FASTER Asset Solutions’ 40th Anniversary is a milestone being celebrated with growth and gratitude. The company announced a new senior leadership team and the addition of President Mitch Skyer, who joined the team in mid-March.
“Over the last few months, I have had the great pleasure and honor of getting to know this amazing team and meeting some of our incredible clients. In the weeks and months to come, you’ll continue to hear from us as we provide updates on the industry, our product, and new partnerships,” said Mitch Skyer, President of FASTER Asset Solutions.
FASTER’s new senior leadership team includes Jonathan Holloran, VP & Development Manager, Troy Haworth, Chief Revenue Officer, and Tracey Banks, Senior Director of Professional Services. Supporting customer experience, Mike Brawley, Sales Architect VP, Wendy Collier, VP & ETL & Escalation Manager, Kevin Conner, Director of Operations, and Satish Agrawal, Transit Technologies Chief Architect.
FASTER Asset Solutions plans to continue its growth and is currently hiring a Full Stack Software Engineer and a Business Development Representative.
“I’d like to thank our previous managing director, Michael Spradling, for starting us on this path forward,” shared Skyer. “I welcome the opportunity to speak with, or better yet, meet each of you in person. Please, call or email me or anyone on your FASTER Team with any questions, updates, need for assistance, or just to say hello. Thank you for making FASTER your First Choice, as we unleash the power of more.”
ABOUT FASTER ASSET SOLUTIONS
FASTER Asset Solutions provides fleet management software for every type of business. The core product, FASTER Web, focuses on asset management, with features like vehicle lifecycle tracking, parts and maintenance tracking, business intelligence and reporting, and even accounting and billing.
FASTER, founded in 1982, is the most widely used Fleet Management Information System (FMIS) in North America for municipal government entities.
FASTER is the peak fleet management software solution, constantly committed to product enhancement, as well as bringing customers the best-of-breed system and best support in the industry.
