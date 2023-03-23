National Seating & Mobility Announces Board of Directors Appointment

Healthcare industry veteran Brady Shirley joins board
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), a leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology, mobility and accessibility solutions in North America is pleased to announce the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Brady Shirley to the NSM Board of Directors.
“Brady will be a welcomed addition to our board of directors,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “His experience in healthcare leadership positions and passion for innovative growth will prove invaluable as we continue to evolve to better serve our clients in the future.”
Shirley currently serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Enovis, a global innovation-driven medical technology company. Prior to Enovis, he served as Chief Executive Officer of DJO Global. He joined DJO in 2014 as president of the DJO surgical business and helped establish it as one of the best growth engines in the reconstructive market. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2016 and led the transaction into Colfax in 2019. From 2009 to 2013, he was the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Innovative Medical Device Solutions (IMDS), an orthopedic outsource development and manufacturing company. At IMDS, he managed the integration of four companies, consolidated the capital structure and led a successful sale of the business in 2013. From December 1992 to August 2009, he held several key leadership positions with Stryker Corporation.
“Joining this board to help champion NSM’s mission is an honor,” said Shirley. “I look forward to supporting the company’s commitment to provide the most advanced mobility solutions to those who rely on complex rehab technology for independence.”
About National Seating & Mobility
With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,600 dedicated team members caring for more than 300,000 clients annually. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.
