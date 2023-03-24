UNRAVEL A WEB OF SECRETS AND CONSPIRACY WOVEN THROUGHOUT CARL MITCHELL’S CRIME THRILLER NOVEL

Author Carl Mitchell Pens a Saga That Will Keep Readers Wanting for More
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncovering the secrets of a chain of mystery demands a series of calculated steps. Yet, if a 'call of duty' is the missing piece of the puzzle, it could lead to the revelation of unprecedented truths that have the potential to reshape the destiny of America and the entire world.
Indulging in a tempting situation is alluring, especially for someone driven by a strong purpose. However, the crucial question remains: what are the consequences when the stakes are so high that the mere act of unraveling the web of secrets puts lives at risk?
An amazing saga written by rising author Carl Mitchell entitled, “Sundown: Derailing Dystopia”, starts its story in the year 2057 when the world is starved of oil and the whole world is in the unrelenting grip of the World Council.
NYCPD detective Nick Garvey has his plate murderously full, contending with: the assassination of the Vice President and four Secret Service agents; the vicious power struggle between President Lenora Allison and the Supreme Leader of the World Council, Jason Beck; the off-duty avenging of the brutalization of his estranged daughter by her live-in thug; the kidnapping of his granddaughter when he gets too close to the truth about Jason Beck's world-domination dirty tricks; and his confrontation with President Lenora Allison which leads to their joint setup in front of a firing squad.
But more is about to happen. The more Nick Garvey digs deeper for the truth, the more he discovers that the mystery is too deep – and this will keep crime-thriller fans wanting more.
Author Carl Mitchell, California-born, has written several short stories. "Sundown: Engineering Gives the Devil a Sunburn," published by Covenant Books, is his first novel, a near-future police procedural with thriller, mystery, espionage, and dystopian aspects. There are also Science Fiction touches. He writes to entertain and challenge his readers.
“Sundown: Derailing Dystopia” is now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 714-249-5529
email us here