EMBARK ON AN ELECTRIFYING JOURNEY OF UNRAVELING DECEITS AND ENIGMAS IN CARL MITCHELL’S INTRIGUING NOVEL

Rising Author Carl Mitchell’s Masterpiece Sparks Readers’ Inquisitiveness to Debunk Deceit and Mysteries
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When you and your family’s lives are on the line, you will give your all. But while searching for answers, and in the performance of your duty to the nation, what happens if you find out that the truth you hold could change the world?
“Sundown: Derailing Dystopia”, a book written by rising author Carl Mitchell narrates the life of NYCPD detective Nick Garvey in a futuristic plot – in the year 2057 when the world is starved of oil and under the power of the World Council.
The story places Garvey in a situation that contends with: the assassination of the Vice President and four Secret Service agents; the vicious power struggle between President Lenora Allison and the Supreme Leader of the World Council, Jason Beck; the off-duty avenging of the brutalization of his estranged daughter by her live-in thug; the kidnapping of his granddaughter when he gets too close to the truth about Jason Beck's world-domination dirty tricks; and his confrontation with President Lenora Allison which leads to their joint setup in front of a firing squad.
Kirkus Reviews describes the author as one with “a vision of the future in this work”. Kirkus continues that the tale seems more alarmingly realistic than those in other sci-fi tales, with law enforcement being an especially striking facet of it."
Mitchell was born in California and has written several short stories. "Sundown: Engineering Gives the Devil a Sunburn," is his first novel. Mitchell lives with his wife, Maryann, in Hillsborough, New Jersey. Along with downhill skiing, he counts among his hobbies the keeping of koi, of which he currently owns more than a hundred.
Join Nick Garvey in his journey to unlocking a web of conspiracies in “Sundown: Derailing Dystopia” - now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
