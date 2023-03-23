Book Mirrors Love and Life, Inspires Anew

Author Connie Holt Brings Readers to a New Level of Poetry Experience
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life experiences are the main inspirations of Connie Holt in her poetry writing. She is the rising author of the book entitled “Where Poetry Dwells” that is bound to take readers by storm, worldwide.
The book, recently published with Inks and Bindings California, is a compilation of various poetry, gives new and refreshing poetry experiences to all readers, and most importantly, rekindles everyone’s love for poems.
Despite the book’s shortness in length, the book is packed with poems that bring joy, tears, and laughter - a roller-coaster of emotions that in the end, brings inspiration to everyone. The book is a true masterpiece that brings back new and old memories of its readers through literature.
“I have loved writing since the age of ten. Writing is a good encouragement for thoughts and imaginations,” Holt explains. She believes that poetry is the building block for strong faith and love. Through poetry, readers are filled with emotions that bring beauty to life, overall.
Holt believes that through poetry, people are encouraged to tap into their imaginations and feelings. This is expected to bring a new level of strength to one’s emotional connection and passion to anyone or anything.
“Before there is a book, it is merely gaining life experience,” Holt says. The poetry she has written and compiled were all inspired by her love for her husband, who passed away two years ago. Holt is thankful to God for the privilege of kids, grandchildren, whom she loves and loves her back.
“It is indeed a blessing to have my kids and grandchildren,” she added. It is her hope that more and more people will be inspired to also write poetry, and more youngsters will also appreciate the beauty that poetry provides for their lives.
Holt was born in Belfast, Tennessee and has also written another brilliant poetry book “The Rose”, also recently published by the same renowned publisher, Inks and Bindings - California.
Both poetry books “The Rose” and “Where Poetry Dwells” are available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. Grab your copies now!
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 7142495529
email us here