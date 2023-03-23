Poet Brings Her Masterpiece to the World

Author Connie Holt Publishes “Where Poetry Dwells”, Inspired Many
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most effective ways to inspire people is through writing and literary compositions. But when it comes to poetry - that play of beautifully-strung words that rhyme and harmonize - the level of inspiration that it gives its readers is beyond imaginable. It creates a different level of experience that lingers and warms the heart.
This is what a new book brings its readers. Prolific poet and author Connie Holt has recently written a masterpiece that brings so much emotions and feelings. Entitled “Where Poetry Dwells”, the book leaves many readers inspired with life.
The book takes readers into various stories based on experience, emotions, and thoughts of the author. One of the best things about this book is, it is easy-to-read and it showcases the consolidated poetry compositions of varied stories through a 53-pager book.
Despite its shortness in length, the book is sure to bring readers to a new dimension through the beautiful pieces such as “A Tear-Stained Heart”, “Song in the Dark”, “Autumn Glaze”, “Lord’s Supper Table”, to name a few.
“I have loved writing since the age of ten. Writing is a good encouragement for thoughts and imaginations,” Holt explains. She believes that poetry is the building block for strong faith and love. Through poetry, readers are filled with emotions that bring beauty to life, overall.
She also believes that through poetry, people are also engaged in their imaginations and feelings, which will strengthen one’s emotional connection with experiences, memories, and even those they love.
Holt believes that before there is a book, it is merely gaining life experience. “The poetry I have written and compiled were all inspired by my love for my husband, who passed away two years ago,” Holt says. Holt is thankful to God for the privilege of kids, grandchildren, whom she loves and loves her back.
It is her hope that more and more people will be inspired to also write poetry, and more youngsters will also appreciate the beauty that poetry provides for their lives. One of her inspirations in writing is her children and grandchildren.
Connie Holt was born in Belfast, Tennessee. She has also written another brilliant poetry book “The Rose”, also recently published by the same renowned publisher, Inks and Bindings - California.
“Where Poetry Dwells” is available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide, including her other book, “The Rose”.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
