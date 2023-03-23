Chris Piche Named Winner of the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award
Tech Entrepreneur Honoured for Contributions to AI Camera and Computer Vision Technologies
I am honored to receive the AI Excellence Award for 2023. This recognition serves as a reminder of the tremendous potential of AI to transform our world for the better.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced today that Chris Piche, Founder of Smarter AI, was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. The AI Excellence Awards Committee received many strong nominations for this year's award, but ultimately selected Chris Piche as the winner based on his exceptional contributions to the field of AI and his commitment to advancing the state of the art in this important area.
Piche is a recognized technology leader, having developed numerous contributions to P2P networking, scalable video, and computer vision technologies across a range of industries. His groundbreaking work in AI cameras and computer vision has helped transform the way we interact with cameras, and his research into AI's regulatory implications has helped shape the ongoing dialogue surrounding this important field.
In addition to his research and development work, Piche is also a committed educator and mentor, helping to train the next generation of AI experts and promoting the responsible use of AI technology in industry and society.
"I am honored to receive the AI Excellence Award for 2023,” said Founder and CEO of Smarter AI, Chris Piche. “This recognition serves as a reminder of the tremendous potential of AI to transform our world for the better. As we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, let’s do so with a commitment to creating a better future."
“We are proud to name Chris Piche as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Chris was using AI to improve the lives of customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”
For more information about Chris and Smarter AI, visit https://smarterai.camera/. Smarter AI can also be found on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
About Smarter AI
Smarter AI is an enablement software platform for AI cameras that see, listen, and understand. Smarter AI delivers vehicle camera and computer vision solutions for safer and smarter transportation, operations, and cities. Because each use case requires unique AI models, Smarter AI cameras:
Download AI-like apps on phones and are:
* Supported by AI Store™, our growing ecosystem of AI models and developers, to
* Enable any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decisions
* Smarter AI has been deployed by carriers, device makers, and service providers to millions of endpoints worldwide. More information is available at https://smarterai.camera.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
