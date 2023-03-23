LakePoint Sports Welcomes Top Athletes from Across the Nation for Sold-Out Champions Weekend Series

The 170,000-square foot Champions Center at LakePoint Sports features the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once
LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics, and cheer.
Elite youth athletes will descend on campus for the first of six sold-out Champions Weekends—offering the ultimate platform for discovery by top scouts.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LakePoint Sports, the country's premier travel and youth sports destination, is proud to host the first of six sold-out Champions Weekends from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26, 2023. The first installment, entitled the Academy Sports + Outdoors “March of Champions” weekend, will set the stage for a season of explosive talent from the nation’s top youth athletes in baseball, basketball, volleyball, 7v7 football, and soccer.
Touted as ‘a must-see event for sports enthusiasts,’ the Champions Weekend Series has experienced booming momentum and a massive surge in popularity as top coaches and scouts from across the nation make visiting LakePoint a priority to discover the best talent in the industry. With four premier venues showcasing the finest in sports facilities and technology, the Champions Weekends distinguish themselves by providing a platform for both elite athletes and families to enjoy the ultimate first-class travel experience.
With more than 2M annual visitors, LakePoint’s commitment to providing an unforgettable guest experience is dialed up and on full display during the six sold-out Champions Weekends. Global brands and campus partners wait around every corner, eager to surprise and delight guests with action-packed activations and giveaways. Sports fans have the chance to witness 680 The Fan, the preeminent sports station in the Southeastern United States, hosting live remote broadcasts across campus. The energy across all venues is electrified with live DJs, premium food and beverage specials, and celebrity guests popping in to scope out the scene.
With demand for participation at an all-time high, the Academy Sports + Outdoors "March of Champions" weekend promises to be a thrilling display of athleticism and skill. LakePoint and Academy Sports + Outdoors was a natural partnership, as both entities are committed to delivering a premium product and experience to top sports talent from across the nation. "With the Academy Sports + Outdoors ‘March of Champions’ weekend, LakePoint Sports is once again demonstrating its commitment to providing the best possible experience for athletes, coaches, and fans," said Dean Keener, SVP of Business Development at LakePoint Sports. "We are thrilled to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to make this event a success. Our state-of-the-art facilities and unparalleled commitment to excellence have made LakePoint Sports the premier destination for travel and youth sports, and we are excited to showcase our venues and our community to the participants and their families."
For more information on LakePoint Sports and the Academy Sports + Outdoors “March of Champions” weekend, visit LakePointSports.com
About LakePoint Sports:
LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR).
