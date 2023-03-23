The newly appointed Ambassador of Israel presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

23/03/2023

63

On March 22, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Israel to Turkmenistan Ismail Haldi, during which copies of his credentials were accepted.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his activities would contribute to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of Turkmen-Israeli cooperation in the entire spectrum of areas of mutual interest.

The positive experience of cooperation within the framework of multilateral platforms was noted, including the importance of mutual support for international initiatives and proposals.

The expediency of creating a joint intergovernmental commission was indicated to further intensify trade and economic ties.

In the development of cultural and humanitarian relations, healthcare and medicine, the scientific and educational sector are highlighted as promising areas. Along with this, the Israeli side expressed interest in organizing the Days of Israeli Culture in Turkmenistan in the future.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to make efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.