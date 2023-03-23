Priority areas of cooperation with TURKSOY considered

On March 22, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture Sultanbay Raev.

During the meeting, the current state and promising areas of interaction between Turkmenistan and the organization TURKSOY were discussed.

In the context of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the International Organization of Turkic Culture in 2023, the schedule, organizational and content aspects of the planned significant events in the member countries of the TURKSOY were considered. In particular, the possibilities of holding the Days of Culture of TURKSOY in Turkmenistan in June this year within the framework of this significant date were discussed.

Along with this, an exchange of views took place on holding joint events timed to coincide with significant dates under the auspices of TURKSOY - the announcement of 2024 as the "Year of the great poet and thinker of the Turkic world - Magtymguly Fragi", including the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great classic of literature of the East, and the election the ancient Turkmen city Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for the same year.