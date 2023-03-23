Submit Release
Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine

23/03/2023

Guided by the principles of humanism and solidarity, the ancestral traditions of good neighborliness of the Turkmen people, on March 22, 2023, a humanitarian cargo was sent to the children of the Ukrainian people, provided on behalf of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

The humanitarian aid consists of medicines and medical supplies, textiles and various food products.

