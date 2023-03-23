The United States Hispanic Business Council congratulates Senator Cornyn for recognition as most effective Republican
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), congratulates United States Senator, John Cornyn (R-TX) for being recognized as the most effective Republican in the Senate.
As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports people and policies who are committed to America’s small business community. The association has previously commended the Senator on his monumental passage of the Bipartisan Gun Package, the introduction of the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, and his commitment to reaching across the aisle on legislative solutions.
“It is no surprise that Senator Cornyn has received this very fitting recognition. For years John has been a strong and ardent supporter of American small business. His courageous and visionary leadership is not lost on our community. We look forward to his continued service and stand ready to support him as a leader that is committed to true bipartisanship in Congress at a time where political divide seems to be deeper than commitment to the American people” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
“John Conryn continues to lead with honesty and integrity at the core of his every move. The Lone Star State remains in great hands with John representing us in Washington DC. I commend him on this recognition” said Marc Rodriguez, Legislative Co-Chair of the USHBC.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
