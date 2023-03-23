DHEC Presents Community Star Award to Omar Muhammad for Environmental Justice Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)’s Environmental Affairs is pleased to announce Omar Muhammad as a DHEC Community Star. This award recognizes individuals who promote environmental sustainability and resiliency and help improve the quality of life within their communities.

Muhammad, who is president of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities (LAMC), was named valedictorian of the inaugural class of the United States Environmental Protection (EPA) Region 4’s Environmental Justice Academy and is a participant of EJ Strong. EJ Strong, which stands for Environmental Justice Strong, is an initiative that provides grant funding to DHEC to help underserved communities implement meaningful, measurable improvements to public health and environmental protection within communities.

Some of Muhammad’s efforts include:

• improving Environmental Justice awareness among LAMC communities

• conducting a community-based health survey to assess health service gaps

• creating, with assistance from the University of Maryland and EPA Region 4, an online mapping tool called EJRADAR to help educate and engage members of EJ communities

• working with the Medical University of South Carolina to address health disparities within EJ communities

• securing funding for 10 personal air monitors to be used in North Charleston communities for teaching residents about air quality

“Omar is doing incredible work in the Charleston and North Charleston areas to not only spread awareness about Environmental Justice but to concretely develop tools and projects that are making positive impacts in low-income and minority communities,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs. “We’re proud to name him a DHEC Community Star.”

For more information about DHEC’s Community Star program and to learn how to nominate a business, group or individual, visit scdhec.gov/communitystar.

