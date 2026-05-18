DPH Thanks EMS Personnel During National EMS Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 18, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is celebrating National EMS Week (May 17-23) by recognizing the dedicated Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals who provide lifesaving care in communities across South Carolina every day.

Across the state, 289 EMS agencies and more than 15,700 emergency personnel – including first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics – stay at the ready to provide critical care to patients when needed and to respond to severe weather or other disasters. In 2025, EMS agencies across the state took 1,689,708 calls.

"EMS personnel play a crucial role in communities across the state, delivering swift care to patients in need,” said Gwendolyn Thompson, DPH deputy director of Healthcare Quality. “While EMS Week offers us an opportunity to thank these crucial providers for their work, DPH staff work year-round to offer oversight and support to the EMS community to continue their efforts to protect the health and safety of people in South Carolina.”

DPH’s EMS and Trauma Section helps develop and monitor statewide EMS protocols, designates trauma centers and certifies EMTs and paramedics. DPH works closely with the South Carolina EMS Association (SCEMSA) and local government agencies to manage their county- or city-wide EMS services.

An EMS system involves a highly coordinated response for emergency medical care that relies on teamwork and communication between multiple people and agencies.

Wednesday is dedicated as EMS for Children (EMSC) Day, providing an opportunity to thank EMS clinicians for their dedication to meeting children's unique health needs. DPH oversees the South Carolina EMS for Children (SCEMSC) program, which promotes the special treatment needs of pediatric patients into the state's EMS and hospital systems through the “Peds Ready Recognition” Program.

"In the past year, seven additional EMS agencies have earned Peds Ready Recognition, ensuring that more children in South Carolina will receive safe and effective prehospital care," said Sable Land, EMS for Children Program Coordinator. "We encourage EMS agencies to be Peds Ready to help support high-quality pediatric emergency care that addresses the unique medical needs of children and improves outcomes for families across our state."

EMS agencies can receive the “Peds Ready Recognition” by demonstrating a commitment to excellence in pediatric emergency care and better health outcomes for pediatric patients. In South Carolina, there are 24 Peds Ready EMS agencies.

Agencies applying for Peds Ready Recognition must be able to show, on top of meeting the minimum standards set forth in the regulations, that their agency has:

Designated a Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator (PECC),

Acquired additional pediatric patient supplies,

Adopted a safe transport policy,

Received an additional six hours of annual pediatric training per year,

Evaluated 100 percent of completed pediatric cases as quality assurance,

Passed a quality assurance review with 100%, and

Participated in at least one outreach activity annually within their community.

The Peds Ready program is completely voluntary and does not affect agency licensure. Agencies are encouraged to apply once they have met the Peds Ready requirements. Once the application is received, DPH’s SCEMSC completes a site visit and, upon completion, makes the recommendation to an Advisory Council for agency recognition.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career as an EMT or paramedic is encouraged to contact their local EMS office to learn more. To learn more about EMS in South Carolina, visit DPH’s EMS and Trauma webpage or the SCEMSA website at scemsa.org.

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