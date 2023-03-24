Adenza Wins Central Banking’s Technology Services Treasury Award 2023 for Its Cloud-Hosted Central Bank Solution

Award applauds Adenza’s ground-breaking cloud-first and digitalization initiatives
NEW YORK, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the leading provider of capital markets and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that its Calypso Central Banking Solution for treasury and reserve management has been named winner of Central Banking’s Technology Services Award 2023. The award recognizes Adenza’s commitment to enhance its industry leading Central Bank Solution with technologies that meet dual needs: digitalization and cloud transformation.
Many central banks have recently joined Adenza’s strong global central banking community. In the face of growing market challenges — climbing interest rates, high inflation, increased market volatility — central banks have an acute need for Adenza’s automated, real-time, and consolidated approach to treasury and reserve management that forms the backbone of Adenza’s comprehensive Calypso Central Bank Solution.
The solution enables central banks to achieve their jurisdictional financial stability objectives in a complex environment where they need to manage higher-risk reserve instruments, increased FX volatility, and a growing volume of collateralized operations. Based on international best practices and standards, clients can efficiently oversee reserves, treasury, and collateral front-to-back while monitoring limits and risks across all types of instruments and portfolio structures.
Adenza’s comprehensive solution anticipated the market needs for foundational enhancements supporting cloud transformation and digitalization. Leveraging secure cloud/SaaS hosting tools, central banks can benefit from managed services to maximize the solution’s functionality. A leading European central bank recently transitioned to Adenza’s CapCloud™ to access the latest functionalities and optimize the bank’s technology platform.
Adenza’s digitalization objectives also include creating e-portals to support end-client activities. The new cloud-enabled e-Monetary Opertions Portal integrally enables central banks to serve their member banks easily and transparently in real time. A leading central bank already identified Adenza’s innovative e Monetary Portal approach on CapCloud™ as the most efficient, user-friendly means to digitally serve its community.
“We are honored to receive the Central Banking Awards Committee’s accolade that highlights Adenza’s commitment to the central bank community. With our comprehensive solution and innovative “super tools” — cloud enablement and the new e-Monetary Operations Portal — central banks can simplify and optimize their approach to reserve, treasury, collateral management, and member-bank interaction in a truly integrated way.
Especially at this time of challenging market conditions, we encourage other banks to join our central bank community and futureproof their operations by utilizing Adenza’s Calypso integrated, front-to-back Central Bank Solution.” - Gil Guillaumey, Head of Strategy, Capital Markets Solutions, Adenza.
ABOUT CENTRAL BANKING
Central Banking is firmly established as the industry’s leading information resource – it delivers unrivalled coverage of the market, with in-depth analysis of all the latest industry news.
ABOUT ADENZA
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.
With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
