SMARTECH Snags Smart Factory Category Award from People and Computers 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH is proud to announce that last month it has been recognized by People and Computers in its annual competition for IT Excellence for its outstanding implementation of Autonomous Manufacturing project in the field of Smart Factories.
SMARTECH deployed its exceptional AI-based Autonomous Manufacturing Platform at a leading European manufacturer in the traditional manufacturing sector. The Autonomous Manufacturing solution increases production throughput, product quality and lowers cost by driving autonomously critical manufacturing processes.
This is the first year that SMARTECH has participated in the competition for IT Excellence by People and Computers. SMARTECH is delighted to win the award in the category of SMART FACTORIES, Robotic Process Automation.
Oren Yahav, Director of AI said "We are very excited about this implementation of Autonomous Manufacturing at a leading manufacturer. We are grateful for this recognition and are confident that this challenging project will become a lodestar for implementation of autonomy in traditional manufacturing."
Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH said: "We are the pioneer in the development and implementation of autonomous solutions for the industrial sector. The benefits are substantial for manufacturers struggling with rising costs for inputs, shortages of skilled operators and sustainability targets. With our AI-based Autonomous Manufacturing software in hand, manufacturers can enhance their business and operational targets and take the step forward for operational excellence. We are grateful for the recognition of People and Computers and thank them for this honor."
About SMARTECH – Manewfacturing™ Technologies
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
About People & Computers IT Awards
People & Computers hosts an annual awards event to acknowledge outstanding IT projects involving Israeli companies. The jury is made up of a group of distinguished industry representatives who select the top projects which showcases the depth and breadth of industry accomplishments. For more information, see https://www.pc.co.il/
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
SMARTECH deployed its exceptional AI-based Autonomous Manufacturing Platform at a leading European manufacturer in the traditional manufacturing sector. The Autonomous Manufacturing solution increases production throughput, product quality and lowers cost by driving autonomously critical manufacturing processes.
This is the first year that SMARTECH has participated in the competition for IT Excellence by People and Computers. SMARTECH is delighted to win the award in the category of SMART FACTORIES, Robotic Process Automation.
Oren Yahav, Director of AI said "We are very excited about this implementation of Autonomous Manufacturing at a leading manufacturer. We are grateful for this recognition and are confident that this challenging project will become a lodestar for implementation of autonomy in traditional manufacturing."
Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH said: "We are the pioneer in the development and implementation of autonomous solutions for the industrial sector. The benefits are substantial for manufacturers struggling with rising costs for inputs, shortages of skilled operators and sustainability targets. With our AI-based Autonomous Manufacturing software in hand, manufacturers can enhance their business and operational targets and take the step forward for operational excellence. We are grateful for the recognition of People and Computers and thank them for this honor."
About SMARTECH – Manewfacturing™ Technologies
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
About People & Computers IT Awards
People & Computers hosts an annual awards event to acknowledge outstanding IT projects involving Israeli companies. The jury is made up of a group of distinguished industry representatives who select the top projects which showcases the depth and breadth of industry accomplishments. For more information, see https://www.pc.co.il/
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies
+972 54-760-7024
email us here