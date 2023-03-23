About Turkmen-Austrian political consultations

23/03/2023

On March 20, 2023 in Vienna were held political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Ministry Vepa Hajiev, and the Austrian side - by the Secretary General Mr Peter Launsky-Tiffenthal at this political dialogue.

During the meeting priority areas in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic and humanitarian fields were discussed, as well as the sides considered the development of a bilateral legal framework and exchanged views on potential opportunities in multilateral formats.

The diplomats noted the active mutual cooperation in bilateral and multilateral relations, and in this regard, expressed assurance that they would make appropriate efforts for the successful implementation of the tasks set in the interested areas.