Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,263 in the last 365 days.

About Turkmen-Austrian political consultations

About Turkmen-Austrian political consultations

23/03/2023

11

On March 20, 2023 in Vienna were held political  consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Ministry Vepa Hajiev, and the Austrian side - by the Secretary General Mr Peter Launsky-Tiffenthal at this political dialogue.

During the meeting priority areas in the political, diplomatic, trade-economic and humanitarian fields were discussed, as well as the sides considered the development of a bilateral legal framework and exchanged views on potential opportunities in multilateral formats.

The diplomats noted the active mutual cooperation in bilateral and multilateral relations, and in this regard, expressed assurance that they would make appropriate efforts for the successful implementation of the tasks set in the interested areas.

You just read:

About Turkmen-Austrian political consultations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more