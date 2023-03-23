Submit Release
Cooperation areas between Turkmenistan and the IAEA were discussed



23/03/2023

6

On March 20, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency M.Grossi.

During the meeting, held at the IAEA headquarters, the parties positively evaluated the active progress of mutual cooperation. Both sides attached great importance to international documents that are under the auspices of the Agency.

At the same time, issues of broadening cooperation in the field of healthcare, food security and agriculture were discussed.



