Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Fear) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1900 Block of D Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Fear) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 1900 block of D Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:36 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects grabbed his waistband as if he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. A third suspect then followed in another vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects and vehicle, described as a blue Hyundai last seen displaying Maryland tags 6FC9257, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ACOOvB1W0f0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###