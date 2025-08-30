MPD Arrests Suspect in Stanton Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at approximately 6:43 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a residential building in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male inside, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Terrell Oliver, of Southeast, D.C.

On Friday, August 29, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, members of the US Marshals Service transported 24-year-old Jordan Battle, of Southwest, DC, to the Homicide Branch. He was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court Grand Jury Indictment with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 24195872