MPD Arrests Three Suspects in Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects in a shooting which occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at approximately 8:28 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male who was conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim reported that two suspects approached him, one brandished a firearm and demanded his property but fired a shot before the victim could comply. Both suspects then fled on foot without obtaining any property. The detective’s investigation revealed the involvement of a third suspect.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 9 p.m., officers from the Sixth District were on patrol in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast and observed three suspects who were wanted in connection with this incident. A 13-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both from Northeast, DC, and a 14-year-old male, of Suitland, MD, were arrested and charged pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders with Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed.

CCN: 25115078

###