Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 2300 Block of Elvans Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 2300 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.