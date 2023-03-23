4i apps Recognized as Contender in ISG Provider LensTM for Implementation and Integration Services – U.S. 2022.
ISG has evaluated Oracle Service providers and selected 4i apps for this Oracle Ecosystem Report.
4i apps supports its customers throughout their Oracle Cloud journey with quickly business value and RoI delivery.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oracle remains one of the largest enterprise application software providers globally. Most of the U.S. enterprises are running their mission-critical workloads on Oracle database management systems.
— Arun Kumar Singh – Sr. Research Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG
Download the full report.
4i apps owns its position in the Oracle services market by pushing the organizations to adapt Oracle Cloud Applications & Technologies such as Oracle Fusion Cloud, Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC), VBCS and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
Being placed in the Oracle Ecosystem Quadrants for three different services - Implementation and Integration, Consulting and Advisory, and Managed Services - is a significant accomplishment that 4i apps takes great pride in.
ISG has evaluated 4i apps based on its strong presence in the Cloud migration services, application modernization, and industry-specific solutions provided to customers. 4i apps has also been assessed based on industry, functional and technology expertise.
4i apps’ sweet spot is the mid-market enterprise segment. With outstanding technical skills and industry expertise, it helps address the segment’s implementation, technical, and business challenges with cloud migration and migrate on-premises workloads to Oracle Cloud.
• On-premises to cloud migration expertise: 4i apps eases out the cloud migration process for mid-market enterprises without substantial efforts in configuration, integration, and business process changes, resulting in reduced costs, high performance, and quick time to market.
• Industry-specific expertise: 4i apps has strong industry-specific expertise in the real estate, construction, public, manufacturing and distribution sectors. Its established clientele in the Middle East with Oracle expertise creates a strong delivery foundation for the U.S. clientele.
• Pre-built solutions: Leveraging Oracle PaaS and APEX platforms, 4i apps has developed in-house solutions, such as PRISM (property management), SUBCON (sub-contractor management), BFM (bank facilities management), and FOURA’AI suite of products (CRM, incident management, real-time asset tracking and HRMS applications), to address the niche business needs of mid-market enterprises.
• Oracle license optimization: 4i apps helps enterprises struggling to comply with Oracle license audits by providing license consulting, migration services and reselling.
• Efficiency through automation: The provider leverages AI and automation for data migration, invoice processing, supplier management, testing and digital assistant.
4i apps will continue to help clients adopt a cloud-first strategy and improve performance, cost savings and scalability through Oracle solutions.
"The ISG Provider LensTM Report on Oracle Ecosystem is a prestigious recognition of the top-performing companies, and being placed in one of the quadrants is clearly a testament to our accomplishments in Oracle Cloud Practice." says Mr. Ravisankar P – Chief Operating Officer of 4i apps.
4i apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 600 Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in USA, Canada, UAE, Oman, Qatar, UK, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Fusion Cloud, EPM Cloud, Analytics Cloud, Oracle PAAS, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
Recently, Everest Group has recognized 4i apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
