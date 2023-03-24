Tamils React to Rumors of Peace Prize for PM Modi

THE Nobel Peace Prize historically has been awarded to those who have worked to bring peace resolve civil conflicts, or deliver freedom to oppressed people.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to reports this week that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong candidate for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, The Mothers of Missing Tamils released a statement urging instead that "the Nobel Prize committee to use this opportunity to push for Tamil sovereignty or a safe mechanism to protect the Tamils from genocide."
The activist group has engaged in an over 2,000-day public protest against human rights abuses in Sri Lanka by the Sinhalese regime. Tens of thousands of Tamils remain missing following the long civil war and the occupation of the Tamil homeland in the north-east of the island nation, the victims of "enforced disappearances." According to Amnesty International estimates, the number could be as high as 100,000.
The Mothers of Missing Tamils along with various other Tamil organizations have asked for assistance from the United States and other Western nations in securing Tamil sovereignty, calling for a U.N.-sponsored referendum and a more active role from neighboring India.
The rumors of Modi's peace prize nomination were met with disbelief: "Mr. Modi has done nothing to save Tamils from ongoing genocide in our homeland...nothing to improve our situation." The spokesman pointed to Modi's unfulfilled promise in 2019 to help bring about a cooperative federation in Sri Lanka in keeping with the Indian-brokered 13th Amendment of 1987.
"For Modi to merit the Peace Prize, first he should help find the missing Tamils, release all the so-called Tamil political prisoners, and take direct action to stop the genocide, rape, kidnapping, military occupation, land grabbing, demolition of Hindu temples and construction of Buddhist temples, harassment of Tamils by Sinhalese intelligence agents and destruction of Tamils' homes and farms....Prime Minister Modi does not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize until the Tamils are freed. We want him to earn this honor, but he needs to do much more for the cause of a true and lasting peace in Sri Lanka. To win the Nobel Prize, Modi must liberate the Tamils from oppression and occupation."
The spokesman for the Mothers of Missing Tamils further suggested that Indian military intervention along the lines of what Indira Gandhi did in East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) in 1971 might be needed. "Indira Gandhi should have received the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the massacre" that took the lives of 3 million Bengalis and for "liberating East Pakistan from West Pakistan."
The Nobel Peace Prize historically has been awarded to those who have worked to bring peace to warring nations, resolve civil conflicts, or deliver freedom to oppressed people. Examples include Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Menachem Begin, Anwar Sadat, Jose Ramos-Corta and others. The 2022 award was presented to Belarus human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and two organizations devoted to the cause of human rights, Memorial (Russia) and the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine).
On March 16, the Norwegian Nobel Committee Vice President Asle Toje insisted in an interview that the reports regarding PM Modi were "fake news."
The winner(s) of this year's prize will be announced in early October.
