NPL PICKLEBALL™ ANNOUNCES TEAM PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INDY DRIVERS™

NPL Co-founders Bellamy and Witsken celebrate a recent Championship Title World #5 Champions Pro and NPL Player John Sperling watches the ball in tournament action NPL Player and World #3 Champions Pro Anna Shirley lines up a backhand drive

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League™ (NPL Pickleball) www.nplpickleball.com is delighted to announce a team purchase agreement with the Indianapolis Drivers, LLC (Indy Drivers™) as the newest addition to the league. The Indy Drivers, owned by Arnold Meyer Commercial Realty and led by CEO Paula Nahmias, is the fourth NPL™ team to be announced, and the first in the mid-west, joining Naples JBB United, the Boca Picklers, and the Denver Iconics.

"I am beyond excited to welcome the Indy Drivers to the NPL. Paula Nahmias and Arnold Meyer Commercial Realty have a proven track record of success, and we look forward to seeing their positive impact on the league," said Rick Witsken, #1 ranked Champions Pro and one of NPL Pickleball's Co-founders. “As someone who was born and raised in Indianapolis, being able to bring professional pickleball here is a dream come true, and we are grateful to Arnold Meyer for stepping up to make this a reality.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for our team and for the city of Indianapolis," said Paula Nahmias, CEO of Indy Drivers. We love what NPL Pickleball has done to bring visibility, love, and respect to the Champions Pros, who are the legends of this game. We are thrilled to bring the Indianapolis Drivers into the NPL Pickleball family and be at the forefront with this league as they develop something really special in the sport of pickleball.”

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring top pro players from around the nation. The league is committed to promoting the growth of the sport and showcasing the athleticism, skill, and excitement of pickleball. The league will hold its first-ever Combine event March 25-26 in Oklahoma City to allow players to showcase their skills to team owners and league evaluators ahead of the draft.

"NPL Pickleball is creating a new level of competition and excitement for professional pickleball players and fans," said Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, Champions Pro player and Co-founder of NPL Pickleball. "The addition of the Indianapolis Drivers is another step towards fulfilling our mission of growing the sport and providing a platform for the very best Champions Pros in the world to compete."

NPL Pickleball’s regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona's indoor facility, where the Championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023, including the pre-season Combine, will be held at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) state of the art indoor facilities across the country. NPL Pickleball is also partnering with Oso Pickleball (www.osopickleball.com) to have the Oso Fury be the official pickleball for NPL Combine and League Matches in 2023.

Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information.

About NPL Pickleball: The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (Age 50+) professional pickleball players.

For more information on NPL Pickleball, visit the league's website at www.nplpickleball.com.