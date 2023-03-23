Eighty-Five Years Later, 'Who's on First' Still the Best Comedy Sketch Ever
March 24th Marks the 85th Anniversary of Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First performed 85 years ago, Abbott and Costello’s iconic comedy routine “Who’s on First” remains remarkably current in today’s collective psyche. A smash hit since its first national broadcast on March 24, 1938 on the Kate Smith Radio Show, the routine continues to illustrate any messed-up situation muddled by a confusing failure of communication. Despite the millions of comedy sketches and routines that have bombarded the public in the intervening decades, “Who’s on First” remains the pinnacle of comedy excellence, entertaining audiences of all ages.
TIME Magazine named “Who’s on First” the “The Best Comedy Sketch of the 20th Century.” A recording remains on a permanent loop in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The routine was performed on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Crystal, was a scene-stealer in the Academy Award-winning movie Rain Man with Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, and videos of Abbott & Costello’s performances of “Who’s on First” have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.
While the routine remains the gold standard, one thing that has changed over time is how fans can memorialize this historic comedy gem. For example, each frame from Abbott & Costello’s performance of “Who’s on First?” has been made into unique individual NFTs, exclusively licensed from the estates of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.
