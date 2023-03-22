Meeting with the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi

TAJIKISTAN, March 22 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi on the sidelines of the United Nations Water Conference - 2023 in New York of the United States of America.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the UN and its institutions were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, regarded the General Assembly as an important institution of the United Nations and expressed gratitude for the deep support of Tajikistan's global initiatives in solving problems related to water and climate.

The organization of the historic Water Conference, which was adopted on the basis of various resolutions of the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Tajikistan, was recognized as an outstanding example of cooperation between Tajikistan and the UN.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the difficult political and economic situation in the world, geopolitical conflicts and other global risks, including climate change and the spread of infectious diseases.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan is one of the leading countries in the water and climate agenda and is constantly making efforts to promote the proper management and rational use of this vital resource for humanity.

Confidence was expressed that the outcome of the Conference would contribute to addressing issues related to water and promoting the sixth Sustainable Development Goal - "Clean Water and Sanitation".

In this context, the President of the United Nations General Assembly expressed his support for the proposal of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, to hold the next UN Water Conference in Dushanbe in 2028, which was voiced in his speech at the opening of the UN Water Conference 2023.

The President of Tajikistan expressed gratitude to the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly for the adoption of a new resolution of the UN General Assembly on declaring 2025 as the International Year for Glaciers' Preservation at the initiative of Tajikistan.