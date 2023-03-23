Virginia’s Best Public Resource for Manufacturers Launches Membership Hub

GENEDGE Alliance

GENEDGE Alliance Now Open to Manufacturers in the Commonwealth

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, a state organization and part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network™, has launched a new membership hub called the GENEDGE Alliance. Small manufacturers in Virginia can now join this community at no cost to get access to an array of powerful resources and tools, for free or at a discount, like information sharing, direct consulting services from a GENEDGE manufacturing expert, third party subject matter experts, and access to university-based student intern teams.

A recent market research study conducted by GENEDGE with small, medium, and large manufacturers in the Commonwealth highlighted specific obstacles to growth, competitive edge, and innovation. Specifically, the research noted emerging businesses have different needs and require different approaches to better serve them.

“Getting supplies, finding talent, optimizing processes and learning how to grow are just a few examples of their needs,” said Bill Donohue, President & Executive Director of the GENEDGE Alliance. “Our new community connects small ‘growth-stage’ Virginia manufacturers with GENEDGE Alliance experts and their peers to help them innovate, compete, and grow.”

To introduce the Alliance to small manufacturing businesses, GENEDGE Alliance leaders are commencing a “roadshow” across the state in 2023 hosted by existing GENEDGE Alliance clients. The first roadshow event will be held in Norfolk at Tabet Manufacturing on March 30th.

“What you are going to get from the GENEDGE Alliance is the opportunity to grow your business," said Jeff Jaycox, President & Owner, Tabet Manufacturing Co. in Norfolk and GENEDGE Alliance Board Chair. “I have been there as a business owner. Having a peer network and coaches to learn from makes the growth journey much smoother and more successful.”

A special offer is now available to companies that join the Alliance in March through CONNEX Virginia, allowing free access to the supply chain marketplace database. Second-stage growth companies that have 10- 50 employees are encouraged to join the Alliance at https://genedge.org/join-the-alliance/.

About GENEDGE Alliance: GENEDGE Alliance is Virginia’s best public resource to help manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers consulting-based expertise and technology transfer to over 200 Virginia companies each year and is part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network™, which provides access to industry-wide services and proven, results-based solutions.

For more information, visit www.genedge.org.