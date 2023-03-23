Dani Coleman, Owner of Mastermind and Muse Productions, LLC. Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for “The Other Side of Fair”

Dani Coleman (Writer, Director and award-winning Actress)

Dani Coleman and her production company launches IndieGoGo Crowdfunding Campaign for “The Other Side of Fair”

This film is a deep passion project for me. Inspired by a few real life experiences, this seriously funny, yet highly relatable screenplay was born.” — Dani Coleman

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, Writer, Director and award-winning Actress, Dani Coleman launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo for her upcoming film project titled, “The Other Side of Fair.”

“The Other Side of Fair” is a satirical film about workplace jealousy and competition between two colleagues. By launching the crowdfunding campaign, Dani Coleman, the ambitious filmmaker, is seeking to obtain financial support for production expenses, all post-production editing, marketing, and festival entries. Most of the funds raised will be directed toward acquiring the cast, crew, and the securing of filming locations. The remainder will cover equipment rentals, insurance, catering, and any miscellaneous expenses that may arise during the filming and post-production process. The estimated budget for the film is $20,000.00. The film will be shot over the course of four days.

As a token of sincere appreciation, Dani Coleman and her company, Mastermind and Muse Productions, LLC., will be offering perks, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes access, a signed promotional poster, VIP access to the film’s premiere, and special thanks and social media shoutouts to all supporters and businesses for their donations with select VIP donors receiving producer credits. Coleman enthusiastically stated that, “This particular film is a deep passion project for me. It stems from a real-life event that I encountered with law enforcement in December of 2021. I remember being so afraid and embarrassed by the way I was treated over a case of mistaken identity. Since then, I made a promise to myself to find a way to share a piece of the story in a creative and comical way. Last November the idea came to me, and that’s how ‘The Other Side of Fair’ was born. All support will be greatly appreciated as we work together to create an entertaining film filled with lots of laughter.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Coleman was greatly influenced by Black culture and fast paced lifestyles coupled with studying and living in places like Tallahassee, Florida, Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia which helped to cultivate her passion for human connection through the art of storytelling. In 2019, Coleman began her filmmaking journey and became known for crafting character-driven narratives that effortlessly blended elements of heartache, humor, and controversy while organically amplifying the voices of marginalized groups, especially Black women. With more than a decade of experience in film and entertainment, Coleman is an independent filmmaker who is dedicated to telling authentic and relatable stories that give a glimpse into real life situations from a unique perspective. So far, seven of her screenplays has been produced to screen. “Finding Sunshine,” “Outsourced,” and “He Loves It Here” are some of her most notable projects. Furthermore, as an actress, Coleman has appeared on networks such as BET, Amazon Prime, Tubi, and Aspire TV.

In exchange for Associate Producer credit, Coleman and her production company are in search of obtaining a high-end workplace with a conference room, office, break room, and a professional atmosphere that can be used for filming during weekends. The Pitch Deck is also available upon request for prospective investors. Serious inquiries only. Please feel free to support “The Other Side of Fair” Crowdfunding Campaign by donating at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-other-side-of-fair--2#/.

For any additional information on “The Other Side of Fair” Crowdfunding Campaign, sponsorship, partnership or investor opportunities please contact Dani Coleman by e-mail at Mastermindandmuse@gmail.com.

“The Other Side of Fair” Crowdfunding Campaign