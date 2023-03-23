Westminster Barracks / Maiming, Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Justin Thompson

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/22/23 1232

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Maiming

ACCUSED: Christopher Vanacore

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: Gerald Jenisch

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/22/23, at approximately 1232 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of an assault that occurred on US Route 5, in Rockingham, VT. Investigation revealed that Gerald Jenisch was driving south on US Route 5 in Rockingham, when he stopped to provide a ride to Christopher Vanacore who was walking. Shortly after accepting the ride, a verbal disagreement started inside the vehicle. During this, Vanacore physically assaulted Jenisch, causing significant, non-life-threatening injuries to his head. Jenisch was transported to the hospital for treatment. Vanacore was found walking in the area and was arrested without incident. Bellows Falls Police Department assisted in his apprehension. Vanacore was ordered to be held without bail until his court appearance on 3/23/23.

Anyone who may have witnessed this altercation occur on US Route 5, in the area of the Joy Wah restaurant is asked to contact Tpr. Justin Thompson at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks. Tips can also be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/23/23 1230

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.