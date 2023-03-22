Two-day Creative Photography Workshop for Civil Society Organizations Ended Today

Mr. Karma Jamtsho, a Communications Officer at the Loden Foundation, was determined to participate in the free photography workshop organized by the Bhutan Foundation. As the event date approached, however, Karma was on a project documentation trip to the Eastern part of Bhutan and feared that he might not be able to make it in time. Nevertheless, he rushed back to Thimphu, arriving barely on time. Afterward, he shared with us how important this workshop was.

“This workshop presented an opportunity to improve my photography skills, which I deem essential for my daily work in the organization. It was an event I wanted to attend as such training comes by very rarely, and I wish to express my gratitude to the Bhutan Foundation and Mr. Jon for organizing it. The workshop was highly beneficial for communications personnel working in CSOs. I hope similar training workshops will be organized in the future to continue to enhance our skills and be able to help our organization.”

Like Karma, for the past two days, 18 representatives from different Civil Society Organizations were busy learning how to effectively communicate about their organization and programs through impactful storytelling using powerful photographs. They learned the basics of handling equipment, getting the correct camera settings and framing the subject for different purposes, and about available post-photo editing tools and software. They also learned about platforms to get their work out to the world. On the final day, they presented a project on photography with a defined theme and objectives while learning about what goes into more extensive tasks for publications or an exhibition.

“Until now, I didn’t know the basics of photography. After some practical sessions from this workshop, I learned how to adjust camera settings for different photography outcomes. The practical training is essential for project staff traveling to the field and doing coverage. I will be interested in any similar training in the future too,” says Tshering Dema, project staff in the Bhutan Ecological Society.

Most participants were communications officials responsible for disseminating the organization’s programs and activities to a broader audience through print publications and online social media platforms. They found the photography workshop relevant and valuable, which will help them effectively use it in their daily work. They were excited to get hands-on training on using DSLR cameras and practical ways to use their smartphones to capture impactful photos and tell compelling stories. The session also covered how to effectively tell impactful stories with a few powerful photographs for effective communication, marketing, and fundraising for the organizations.

The Bhutan Foundation organized the workshop in collaboration with Mr. Jon Kolkin of JK Fine Art Photography as a part of capacity building for the Civil Society Organizations in Bhutan.