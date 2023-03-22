VSP BCI Troop B West – Shaftsbury / Attempted murder

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B3000253

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B West – Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 9:30 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1342 U.S. Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Homicide Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated 2301 (Murder 2nd Degree-Attempt)

ACCUSED: Luis Baez — at large

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield MA

ACCUSED: Odalys Velez Perez — at large

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield MA

ACCUSED: Giovanni Torres — in custody

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a lengthy investigation by the Vermont State Police, arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred Jan. 26, 2022, at a home in Pownal.

Troopers responded at about 9:30 p.m. that day to the area of 1342 U.S. Route 7 in Pownal after to two callers reporting an unknown man knocking on their doors and asking for help. When troopers arrived, they found a man with possible cold-related injuries. Rescue also responded and transported the man to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington for treatment of those injuries. During the investigation, troopers learned the original callers also heard several gunshots in the area and were concerned the incidents were connected.

Troopers discovered significant damage at the residence at 1342 U.S. Route 7. It was clear, based on the evidence, that a shooting had occurred. Troopers checked the property and were unable to locate anyone. There were no reports of gunshot-wound victims in surrounding area hospitals.

The man who was transported to SVMC for cold-related injuries was interviewed by troopers. He provided a false name and was not cooperative in the investigation. He was later identified as Luis Baez, 38, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

About one week after the shooting in Pownal, the Vermont State Police began investigating a homicide in Danby. The homicide victim, 17-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez, was confirmed to be involved in the Pownal incident.

After a lengthy investigation, the Vermont State Police filed arrest warrants with the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington for the following individuals:

Luis Baez, 38, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Odalys Velez Perez, 21, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Giovanni Torres, 21, of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Each of the individuals was charged with attempted murder for their involvement in the Pownal shooting incident. The arrest warrants were granted by the Honorable Judge McDonald-Cady on March 15, 2023. Twelve individuals were identified as participants in the shooting incident, and additional charges are pending.

Torres turned himself in at the Bennington County criminal court on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. The whereabouts of Velez Perez and Baez are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations worked on this case along with the Vermont Drug Task Force, Bennington Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

- 30 -