Guard Dog Solutions Inc. Appoints Scott Robison to Corporate Advisory Board
Special Forces Veteran leads Government Technology Partnership Providing Simplified CyberSecurity Resilience to Government Agencies Critical Mission Success
After 2 yrs. evaluating GuardDog’s platform delivered to MSPs, VARs & Integrators, It Is a Best-of-Breed solution protecting business 24/7 with Simplified Antalytics & Proactive Countermeasures”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, the first to provide Real-Time Simplified Cybersecurity Analytics to protect networks with device visibility, proactively stopping threats and vulnerabilities from attacks, announced today the appointment of Scott Robison LTC (R) U.S. Army to their corporate advisory board to offer cyber resilience solutions for edge computing use cases to protect local and federal government agencies. With GuardDog’s simplified cybersecurity analytics solutions, organizations can more quickly analyze, score, and respond to security issues at the edge through automation.
GuardDog adds simplified cybersecurity analytics that allows architectures to respond before incidents occur, providing ideal posturing when attacks occur in new ways. GuardDog and Scott leverage his relationships, extensive resources, and experience to create a robust ecosystem. This includes government contracts and initiatives. The entire marketplace can utilize a simplified cybersecurity analytics and response platform to add automation to the rest of any organization’s infrastructure.
Les Mower, Chairman of the Advisory Board, expressed, “GuardDog is excited to have Scott join our team to lead our ecosystem to create more opportunities for developing sustainable security operation models for both Federal and Local Government Agencies.”
Scott Robison stated, “After two years of evaluating GuardDog’s simplified protection and analytics cybersecurity platform delivered to MSPs, VARs & Systems Integrators. GuardDog is a best-of-breed security solution that protects your business end-to-end. The solution provides a 24/7 Real-Time Protective Cloud Service with proactive countermeasures deployable in milliseconds.”
GuardDog’s simplified analytics platform combines a simple-to-deploy Fido, or vFido (virtual) device, deployable on any network in minutes, immediately delivering intelligence to the Protective Cloud Service (PCS). Within an hour, the PCS offers cybersecurity analytics on what it sees from a Fido or any number of combined Fidos across as many networks as desired. The Fido, or vFido device, additionally offers interference using the network to stop attempted exploits from being successful on networks being watched and analyzed.
Scott, an experienced Special Forces Veteran, boasts an impressive 22-year active service within the US Army. Throughout his distinguished career, he has cultivated an extensive skillset in assessing cutting-edge technologies for military applications. His vast expertise in counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and unconventional warfare makes Scott well-versed in both foreign and domestic weaponry. His aptitude for testing and implementing specialized technical weapons, equipment for force protection, and personnel recovery highlights his unique capabilities in military innovation.
About guardDog.ai
Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) “2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards. Our Protective Cloud Service cyber security software works with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack response. The solution provides network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments. Visit guardDog.ai for more information, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/GuardDogAI or instagram@guarddog.ai
